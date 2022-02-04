I won’t contest as MP in 2024 - Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

In an interview with Accra based Joy News, he said the time has come for him to bow out.

“We have sounded from the rooftops already, which means that the decision has been made. I’m not contesting; that’s for the avoidance of doubt,” he said.

“Time comes that one must decide to bow out when the applause is loudest,” he added.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was first elected into Parliament during the 1996 Ghanaian General Elections on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ticket to represent the Suame Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

Pulse Ghana