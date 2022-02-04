The long term lawmaker said he won’t contest in the 2024 general elections.
I won’t contest as MP in 2024 - Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu
The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has disclosed that this is his final term as Member of Parliament for Suame.
In an interview with Accra based Joy News, he said the time has come for him to bow out.
“We have sounded from the rooftops already, which means that the decision has been made. I’m not contesting; that’s for the avoidance of doubt,” he said.
“Time comes that one must decide to bow out when the applause is loudest,” he added.
Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was first elected into Parliament during the 1996 Ghanaian General Elections on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ticket to represent the Suame Constituency in the Ashanti Region.
He polled 47,455 votes out of the 64,394 valid votes cast, representing 57.40% against Paul Yeboah, an NDC member who polled 10,828 votes; Azong Alhassan, a PNC member who polled 3,219 votes and Habiba Atta, a CPP member who polled 2,892 votes.
