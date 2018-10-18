I won't engage in unbridled bufoonery with Agyapong - Baako

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jr, Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, has said that he won't engage in any media war with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

He, however, said he will let the law courts determine the grievances he has with the outspoken MP.

Kweku Baako and Kennedy Agyapong are in a legal battle after Mr. Baako filed a defamation suit against the Assin Central MP for tagging him as a "galamsey kingpin" and further making statements that Kweku Baako says have affected his reputation in the eyes of "right-thinking" Ghanaians.

He is, therefore, seeking a GHS 25 million remedies before the law courts against Kennedy Agyapong.

Stating his reasons for taking the MP to court, Baako said: "I don’t like it. I don’t do that. I don’t care what you say about me. As long as you don’t pick up a gun and shoot me, I don’t really care but for this particular issue, I’ve gone to the court. The case will be litigated in the court of law”.

He also said he's chosen to give his accuser the opportunity to vindicate his allegations, at least for the sake of your family and children in the future.

“I’m personally and directly involved. I have filed a writ. I have sent it to the court of law and not the court of public opinion where ugly noises and unbridled buffoonery will dictate the pace. That’s permissible in the court of public opinion,” he said.

However, Ken Agyapong has called off his bluff by claiming he will expose Baako over his corrupt practices.

Mr. Agyapong speaking to Asempa FM on Tuesday, described Kweku Baako as a "fool" and vowed to expose his corrupt practices.



" . . Kweku Baako . . . I will strip him naked . . . I swear to God . . . His twenty-five million, when I "shit" I will pay easily," he blurted out.