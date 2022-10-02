RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ibrahim Mahama, Prof. Effah Kaufmann, Adjetey Annan and more win at 2022 EMY Africa Awards

The 7th edition of the EMY Awards has once again lived up to expectations and witnessed some top Ghanaian businessmen, creatives, entertainers, and philanthropists among others emerging winners of the prestigious plague.

The EMY Africa is to celebrate distinguished gentlemen and women making positive impacts in diverse fields.

The night also saw Ghanaian business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama, Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, Adjetey Annan among others, emerging as winners.

Ghana's youngest female commercial pilot, Audrey Maame Esi Swatson made history as she was adjudged the Young Achiever of the year at the 2022 Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards.

Here's the full list of winners at EMY 2022:

Man of The Year (Health) – Dr. Elikem Tamakloe

Man of The Year (Agriculture) – Alhaji Mashud Mohammed

Man of The Year (Technology) – Andrew Takyi-Appiah

Man of The Year (Sports) – Benjamin Azamati

Humanitarian Award – Alex Dadey

Discovery of the Year Award – Free The Youth (FTY)

Guardian Guard Award – Lanre Olusola

Lifetime Achievement Award – Joe Lartey

Designer of the Year – Ezekiel Yartel

Young Achiever (Female) – Audrey Maame Esi Swatson

Settler Award – Amaar Deep S. Hari

Man of Courage Award – Nii Quaye Brown

Creative Arts and Support Award – Tony Tometey

Actor of the Year – Adjetey Annan

Media Excellence Award – Ayo Animashaun

Group of the Year – Rotary Club

Man of the Year (Music) – Kofi Kinaata

Brand of the Year – Caveman Watch

Young Achiever (Male) Award – Richie Mensah

Continental Film Icon Award – Richard Mofe Damijo

Continental Music Icon Award – Michael C. Ajereh (Don Jazzy)

Man of Style – Trevor Sturrman

Green Corporate Star Award – Coliba Ghana

Magnate of The Year – Kwame Ofosu Bamfo

Man of the Year (Africa)- Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina

Woman of the Year – Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann

Man of the Year – Ibrahim Mahama

