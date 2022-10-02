The EMY Africa is to celebrate distinguished gentlemen and women making positive impacts in diverse fields.
Ibrahim Mahama, Prof. Effah Kaufmann, Adjetey Annan and more win at 2022 EMY Africa Awards
The 7th edition of the EMY Awards has once again lived up to expectations and witnessed some top Ghanaian businessmen, creatives, entertainers, and philanthropists among others emerging winners of the prestigious plague.
The night also saw Ghanaian business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama, Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, Adjetey Annan among others, emerging as winners.
Ghana's youngest female commercial pilot, Audrey Maame Esi Swatson made history as she was adjudged the Young Achiever of the year at the 2022 Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards.
Here's the full list of winners at EMY 2022:
Man of The Year (Health) – Dr. Elikem Tamakloe
Man of The Year (Agriculture) – Alhaji Mashud Mohammed
Man of The Year (Technology) – Andrew Takyi-Appiah
Man of The Year (Sports) – Benjamin Azamati
Humanitarian Award – Alex Dadey
Discovery of the Year Award – Free The Youth (FTY)
Guardian Guard Award – Lanre Olusola
Lifetime Achievement Award – Joe Lartey
Designer of the Year – Ezekiel Yartel
Young Achiever (Female) – Audrey Maame Esi Swatson
Settler Award – Amaar Deep S. Hari
Man of Courage Award – Nii Quaye Brown
Creative Arts and Support Award – Tony Tometey
Actor of the Year – Adjetey Annan
Media Excellence Award – Ayo Animashaun
Group of the Year – Rotary Club
Man of the Year (Music) – Kofi Kinaata
Brand of the Year – Caveman Watch
Young Achiever (Male) Award – Richie Mensah
Continental Film Icon Award – Richard Mofe Damijo
Continental Music Icon Award – Michael C. Ajereh (Don Jazzy)
Man of Style – Trevor Sturrman
Green Corporate Star Award – Coliba Ghana
Magnate of The Year – Kwame Ofosu Bamfo
Man of the Year (Africa)- Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina
Woman of the Year – Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann
Man of the Year – Ibrahim Mahama
