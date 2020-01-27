The church wants the money to be used to treat children suffering from cancer whose families are unable to afford their treatments costs.

A cheque of the said amount was handed to a delegation from Korle Bu during Sunday’s church service at the Christ Temple.

It is estimated that more than 1,200 children have benefited from the church’s support over the years.

The Director of Programmes at ICGC Christ temple, Mrs. Joy Otabil, said the church aims to support more children to undergo cancer treatment.

“Our understanding is that most childhood cancers are curable with early treatment,” Mrs. Otabil said, as quoted by Modernghana.

“The good news is that since we started supporting the unit, children from deprived communities who report have been receiving 100% treatment. No one is turned away from the unit for financial reasons.”

Meanwhile, the money is expected to be used for the purchase of materials like drip regulators, syringes, methylated spirit and sanitisers.

It is also meant to support treatment procedures like chemotherapy, radiotherapy supportive care, blood supply and surgery for less privileged children.

“It is our prayer that apart from improving access to healthcare for children with cancer, this gesture will strengthen the faith of the children, their families, the medical personnel and remind us all of the unfailing love of Christ,” Mrs. Otabil added.