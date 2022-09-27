If there’s anyone you have to boo it’s Mahama and not Akufo-Addo – Abronye DC to Ghanaians

According to Abronye, if there is someone that has to be booed, it is former President John Dramani Mahama.

He said President Akufo-Addo did not deserve the reception he got at the event, considering the monumental achievement since assuming office in 2017.

“The Away, Away won’t bring back our port that was sold by John Mahama for 35 years at just GH7 billion dollars to his best friend Vincent Bollore (Meridian Port Services) in 2015.

“Termination of this agreement will cause the nation $21 billion. If the away, away crowd can cough this amount for Vincent Bollore, the government is ready to terminate the contract signed by John Mahama and this will reduce our hardship”, he said.

He says he does not understand why people will still be calling for Mr Mahama’s return even after all this ills of his administration.

“The Ghanaian Youth who are calling for the coming of JM should just add 35 years to his current age. Someone sold your destiny when he was in power or government and you’re still calling for his come back

“It is John Mahama who deserved Away, Away, Away and not someone who in the middle of a pandemic is engaging in several development projects”, he said.

President Akufo-Addo was heckled and booed by a section of the crowd at the musical festival which took place at the Black Stars Square on Saturday, September 26, 2022.

The President was there to speak on Poverty and what the government was doing to eradicate same while championing and upholding national unity.