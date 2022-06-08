Ignorant Paul Adom-Otchere puts his stomach ahead of everything — Togbe Afede's aide

He also accused Adom-Otchere and his paymasters of putting "their stomachs ahead of everything" they do.

Adom-Otchere on his programme on Metro TV said the return of GH¢365,000 by Togbe Afede which was paid to him as ex-gratia for being a member of the Council of State is not genuine.

He said the revered chief should have returned more than the ex-gratia.

He argued that Togbe Afede XIV only attended 16% of the meetings as a Council of State member yet he collected all his salaries.

"Of the 48 months, the Council of State held 242 meetings of which Togbe Afede XIV attended 39 [meeting]; it constituted 16 percent," Adom-Otchere said while doing a touchscreen analysis of Togbe Afede's letter explaining why he rejected the inappropriate ex-gratia paid into his account.

He explained: "the Council of State is paid every month and he [Togbe Afede] took all his salaries, of which he is entitled to it. In giving us the narrations, he should have stated that he was unable to attend all the meetings of the Council of State, yet he took all his salaries including his car loan, a waiver from Ghana Ports and Harbour’s Authority to import cars…the amount of monies government [took] off the loans that were paid to the Council of State members are more than the GH¢365k he is talking about, for a person who only attended 16 percent of Council of State meetings…

"If you check the Council of State transportation allowances, Togbe’s allowance was paid as of coming from Ho in the Volta region; some of the members told me that ordinarily, he lives in Accra but he said he was coming from Ho.

"Out of 242 meetings that were held [by the Council of State], Togbe Afede, who chair’s a committee and whose meetings are few – as a chairman he was often not available – attended 16 percent of the meetings and he took every allowance…"

Togbe Afede's aide responds

Dr. Elikplim Apetorgbor in a statement said "It is also very unfortunate that to the jaundiced eye, everything is yellow."

"Togbe Afede XIV, during his time on the Council of State has never received any traveling allowance from Ho. Togbe respects himself and would not bring himself to that low and cheap level.

"The car loan he subscribed to when he served on the Council of State was offered by SG-Bank and it was optional and never a loan from the Government of Ghana. Meanwhile, he has paid his loan.

"Most importantly, he was the Chairman of the Economic Committee of the Council of State and was one of the most committed and regular members of the Council of State meetings. The minutes of the meeting attendance are available for verification," he added.