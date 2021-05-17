Ignore 20% increment in transport fares announcement - GPRTU

The Union said an alleged 20% increment by some transport unions should be disregarded.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
The Ghana Private Roads Transport Union (GPRTU) has called on the general public to disregard any announcement that transport fares have been increased.
The Union said an alleged 20% increment by some transport unions should be disregarded.
In an interview on Accra based Citi FM, the General Secretary of GPRTU, Godfred Abulbire, described the said increment as unfair to commuters.
“When we are even given the freehand by the government to adjust the fares the way we want, you think the GPRTU will increase it by beyond 20 percent? If you go by more than 30 percent, you are virtually killing your business because the effect actually goes to the customers who put us in business. So we are mindful of that.”
“Those who have planned to increase the fares are on the minute side, but GPRTU and GRCC cut across the whole country and the mother body that hosts all other transport unions. So we ask our customers and the general public to ignore the publication because it does reflect the true decision of what GPRTU is negotiating with the government”, he admonished.
Some private transport operators agreed to increase transport fares from Monday, May 17, 2021.
A joint statement issued by the operators said the increment has been necessitated by different factors including new taxes on fuel, the cost of vehicle spare parts and charges levied by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).
While urging commuters to cooperate with them as the new fares take effect, the transport unions said, although an agreement had been reached that transport fares will increase only twice each year, they have resolved to increase the fares anytime fuel prices, cost of spare parts and other operational costs rise in order for their businesses not to collapse.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh