Ignore Mahama’s baseless claim about Akufo-Addo, he’s still bitter about 2020 polls -NPP

According to Mr. Nimako, John Mahama is still pained from the loss of the elections therefore he is making baseless allegations.

“I’ll, at this point, not put too much weight on this allegation”.

“I take it as very weak, I take it as not backed by any evidence”, he said.

“At what point did Mr Mahama realise that some amount that should have gone into running the economy had gone into the conduct of an election?” he asked.

“And I am saying that having lost the election, he has still not overcome the shock”, Mr Nimako noted.

In his view, “It’s not just throwing up allegations without basis”.

“Before Mr Mahama left in 2016, he said the economy was only left with bones and today he’s talking of some money that should have gone into cushioning the economy and saving the good people of Ghana from hardship [that has been squandered on elections]”.

“I don’t think we should be distracted by these kinds of presentation. It’s not going to stop. NDC is known for their propagandist move and it’s part of their arrangement”.

“What is the basis of Mr Mahama saying that some amount of that money has been spent on elections? At what point? And you are not surprised about this?” he wondered.

“I don’t think this should be the way to go. I’m not putting any weight on it because it is the usual allegation that doesn’t have any basis”.

Speaking at the Harvard Business School in the United States, Mahama alleged that President Akufo-Addo spent GHS33billion of Ghana’s COVID-19 windfalls on his re-election bid in 2020.

“In my country Ghana, our economy has emerged in extremely poor shape from the Covid experience. The ballooning deficit, double-digit inflation, the nose-diving currency, and increasing debt distress, are some of the symptoms of a very ill economy”.