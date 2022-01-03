Ignore NDC’s propaganda; food prices won’t rise in 2022 – Deputy Finance Minister

“It is unfathomable to think that a former Deputy Minister of Finance could be this pessimistic, speculative and propagandist on important issues concerning the economy of Ghana.”

“Often, you expect those who are well-informed about development in this economy to speak the truth backed by facts. It is unfathomable to think that a former Deputy Minister of Finance could be this pessimistic, speculative and propagandist on important issues concerning the economy of Ghana. It is therefore important, I state categorically, that all the speculations by Hon. Ato Forson are his own creation and are not supported by data”, John Kumah wrote.

“Indeed, the economy is expected to grow at 4.9% even with ravaging COVID-19. The government is turning around the economy back to the era of high growth before COVID-19 pandemic came to our shores”, he added.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the former Deputy Finance Minister said prices of goods will be increased by at least 30%.

“Unfortunately, the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia Government has reversed the discount on all items using Benchmark values effective today.