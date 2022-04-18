Ignore NDC’s propaganda, Ghana’s economy is not suffering – Owusu-Bempah

In a press conference in Accra. Mr. Bempah said the Akufo-Addo led administration has managed the economy well despite the global challenges.

“Ghana is no exception and the Akufo-Addo-led administration has been doing a lot to rally Ghanaians around the flag irrespective of their political differences to help build a better society,”

Mr. Owusu-Bempah reiterated and bemoaned under former President John Mahama-led administration, Ghanaians went through hardships following the cancellation of the nurses and teacher trainee allowance, embargo on public sector employment and unprecedented energy crisis among others, all as a result of mismanagement.

He explained that the introduction of the Electronic Transaction Levy (e-levy) which was criticised by the NDC was not meant to cause hardships in the country but an attempt by the government, “just like what other smart governments are doing across the world, to find solace in homegrown tax policies in order to avert economic disasters.

He was quick to add that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s reign had realized massive recruitment of doctors, nurses, teachers, and many others in the public sector, at least more than 550,000 public sector workers had been employed and assured to continue to implement policies, programmes and social interventions that would promote development, create employment and reduce poverty.

In a recent interview, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta urged the opposition NDC to accept the e-levy.

Speaking on reports that some National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmakers have filed a suit at the Supreme Court over the levy, he said it was unnecessary.

“Well, we operate a democracy, anyone at all can run to court when they have an issue, and then it is finally resolved. Similarly, the Minority has the power to head to Court if they have an issue. There is nothing dramatic about it.”