'Ignore Owusu Bempah'; Apostle Onyinah never consulted him - GPCC

The statement further explained that it called for a meeting in 2016 to discuss with Prophet Owusu Bempah his utterances on some Bishops in the media and his prophecies of death of some notable members in the country.

According to the Council, it delegated the then president, Apostle Opoku Onyinah and Rt Rev Dr Nana Anyani Boadum to meet with Owusu Bempah.

The GPCC in their statement revealed that in the meeting, Apostle Onyinah sought to understand the prophetic ministry of Prophet Owusu Bempah and how he began his ministry which he (Owusu Bempah) explained.

Apostle Onyinah after listening to Owusu Bempah advised him on how men of God should communicate what God gives or reveals to them in public, being sensitive to the sensibilities of those they prophesy to.

The statement said at no point in time during the meeting did Apostle Onyinah seek any prophetic direction from prophet Owusu Bempah.

