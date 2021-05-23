IGP announces establishment of Air wing of Ghana Police

He noted that hangers have already been constructed, adding that the government has promised to procure some helicopters for the new wing.

Mr. Oppong-Boanuh made this known during the closing ceremony to mark a three-day National Police Command Conference.

“To ensure the effective production of our services, some new units have been created, the air wing,” he said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“In fact the hangar has been completed, and we are just awaiting the arrival of the helicopters.”

This forms part of efforts to equip the Police Service to be able to thwart the operations carried out by armed robbers.

Some of these robbers have been found to deploy sophisticated ways of carrying out crimes, hence the need to modernise the Police.

At least, 6 police officers have undergone aviation and flying training programme in South Africa to form part of the air wing of the Ghana Police Service.