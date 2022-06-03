The Daily Guide Network posted on its social media handles that the IGP is preventing its officers from speaking publicly on issues unless they have been given clearance to do so.
IGP hasn’t stopped Police PROs, Regional Commanders from granting interviews
The top hierarchy of the Ghana Police Service has debunked allegations in certain quarters of the media that the Inspector General of Police, Dr. Akuffo Dampare, has instructed all Public Affairs officers and regional Commanders of the Police service to desist from granting interviews.
The report claims Dr. Akuffo Dampare has told the Commanders and spokespersons not to speak on matters in their regions until new guidelines and templates are put in place.
But Starr News sources say the claims by Daily Guide are untrue.
High place sources in the Police say the IGP has not given any such directive nor has any commander been told not to speak to matters in their jurisdiction as claimed in the report.
IGP, Dr. Dampare was in the news this week over his strongly-worded statement directed to the British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson.
Dr. Dampare wrote to the British High Commissioner describing her recent tweet on the arrest of Mr. Barker-Vormawor, as “uninformed, biased, misguided and unwarranted”.
The police also accused the UK envoy of interfering in Ghana’s internal affairs with her tweet.
But the IGP’s statement to the High Commissioner has generated mixed reactions from the public - with some supporting him and others against him.
