IGP hasn’t stopped Police PROs, Regional Commanders from granting interviews

The report claims Dr. Akuffo Dampare has told the Commanders and spokespersons not to speak on matters in their regions until new guidelines and templates are put in place.

But Starr News sources say the claims by Daily Guide are untrue.

High place sources in the Police say the IGP has not given any such directive nor has any commander been told not to speak to matters in their jurisdiction as claimed in the report.

IGP, Dr. Dampare was in the news this week over his strongly-worded statement directed to the British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson.

Dr. Dampare wrote to the British High Commissioner describing her recent tweet on the arrest of Mr. Barker-Vormawor, as “uninformed, biased, misguided and unwarranted”.

The police also accused the UK envoy of interfering in Ghana’s internal affairs with her tweet.