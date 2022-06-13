RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

IGP moves to Kumasi after his officers fired tear gas at student protestors

Andreas Kamasah

The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, is reported to be on his way to Kumasi to assess the incident involving his men and students of Islamic Senior High School in Abrepo.

IGP Dr Akuffo Dampare

A protest by students at the school in the Ashanti Region on Monday, June 13 turned tragic as police reportedly fired tear gas at them.

Reports say not less than 30 of the students have been rushed to the hospital after they collapsed.

The students were demonstrating over frequent road accidents in front of the school and blocked the road in front of their school.

According to them, they had made several calls on the relevant authorities to mount speed ramps but to no avail.

During their protest, the police were called to intervene. The officers fired tear gas to clear the road block and disperse the demonstrating crowd, causing some of the students to go unconscious while others were left with severe pain.

Citinewsroom.com reported that ambulances were called to transport the affected students to the hospital.

Some parents who heard about the situation stormed the school to ascertain the safety of their wards.

"I heard there is a scuffle in the school and the police attacked the students, shooting and beating them. I heard the police chased them even into their dormitories and were beating the girls. I feel very bad seeing school children on the floor unconscious. Everybody is messed up here," a parent said, as quoted by citinewsroom.com.

Meanwhile, police presence in the school has intensified to avoid escalation of the incident.

Andreas Kamasah

