IGP must invite some of us to educate him on the prophetic ministry – Owusu Bempah (video)

Before the end of the year, the police service had warned that any pastor whose utterances has the potential to create fear and panic risked being arrested and prosecuted because it is an offence punishable by law.

“It is also a crime for a person, by means of electronic communications service, to knowingly send a communication that is false or misleading and likely to prejudice the efficiency of life saving service or to endanger the safety of any person,” the police said in a statement, adding: “A person found guilty under these laws could be liable to a term of imprisonment of up to five years.”

While some of the pastors who have been notorious for the doom prophecies rubbished the police’s warning and vowed to do their work without fear, on the D-day, they had to devise means of communicating their prophecies to escape the handcuffs, while others stayed away from it completely.

Expressing his displeasure about the circumstance, Owusu Bempah who is currently facing prosecution after finding himself in the grips of the Dampare-led police service said the IGP must engage him and other pastors involved in the prophetic ministry to have a better understanding of their work.