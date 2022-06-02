IGP must resign over British High Commissioner letter - Nyaho-Tamakloe

“What he did is totally wrong”, the former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association told Kofi Oppong Asamoah in an interview on the Class Morning Show on Wednesday, 1 June 2022, adding: “He has no right to deal directly with the head of state of another country”.

“If I were him, I would take my pen now and resign from the police service”, he said.

He stressed: “There was no need for the IGP to write a letter to the high commissioner. There was no need at all”.

“If pressure was put on him to do that then that is very unfortunate. How can an IGP write to a high commissioner? For what reason? They must give us a break. We are getting sick and tired now”, he noted.

Dr Dampare wrote to the British High Commissioner describing her recent ‘I’ll be interested to see where this goes’ comment on the arrest of Mr Barker-Vormawor, as “uninformed, biased, misguided and unwarranted”.

After Mr Barker-Vormawor was arrested in mid-May this year for the alleged traffic offence, the UK envoy tweeted on 17 May: “Oliver Barker Vormawor, the convener of #FixTheCountry Movement, arrested again, I understand, for a motoring offence on his way to court. I’ll be interested to see where this goes…”

“Ordinarily, the Ghana Police Service would not have responded to comments such as yours, obviously made from either a biased or uninformed position”, the IGP noted in his letter.

“However”, it continued, “We have learnt from a previous painful experience that it has not been helpful to ignore such misguided, unwarranted, and biased comments intended to tarnish the reputation of the Ghana Police Service and that of our country.”