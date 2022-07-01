Akuffo Dampare: IGP pays medical bills of sick Arise Ghana demonstrator

But while he was in custody he complained of stomach aches and had to be rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

However, he [protestor] was unable to foot his medical bills upon discharge by the hospital as he only had 5 cedis in his pocket.

Reports say the sorry state of the protestor came to the attention of the IGP Dr Akuffo Dampare who coughed up GHC1000 upfront from his personal finances to pay for the medical bills of the “krom Ay3 hye” demonstrator.

Meanwhile, on the express instructions of the IGP, the protestor has been granted bail, while he was also given some pocket money by the IGP.

In an interview with Kasapa FM, the protestor Eric Kwabena Dartey expressed his gratitude to the IGP noting he was shocked by the gesture.