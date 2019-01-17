The funeral rites of Ya-Na Andani, who died in 2002, has been ongoing since January 4.

However, the funeral has been blighted by violence by some youth in Yendi in the last few days which has resulted in one person’s death and the torching of some houses.

The two royal gates of Dagbon have been engaged in chieftaincy conflicts that boiled over on 27 March 2002 and resulted in the assassination of Ya Na Yakubu Andani II and the killing of 30 others.

The government of then-president John Agyekum Kufuor declared a state of emergency and imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the Dagbon Traditional Area.

The Kufuor government set up the Justice Wuako Commission to investigate the crisis and it has since submitted its report.

On 21 November 2018, the eminent chiefs made up of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Yagbonwura, Tuntumba Boresa Sulemana Jakpa I and Nayiri, Naa Bohogu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga presented the progress report to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the presence of chiefs from both the Andani and Abudu gates at the Jubilee House.