He said he will file the motion when parliament resumes from recess for the IGP to brief MPs on steps the police are taking to rescue the girls.

“The matter of the kidnapped girls is a matter of national importance and next time we come, we will file a motion to compel the Inspector General of Police through the Ministry for the Interior, to report to this house what steps have been taken to secure these children,” the Tamale South MP said.

Kidnapping cases in the country have been on the ascendency in the last couple of months.

Three teenage girls have been missing in Takoradi over the last 12 months, with their whereabouts still not known.

Ruth Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum and Priscilla Koranchie were reportedly kidnapped between August 2018 and January 2019.

The Police has so far managed to arrest the suspect, identified as Nigerian national Samuel Wilson Udoterg, but have not been able to extract much from him.

Earlier this month, the Police CID boss at a press conference disclosed that they had discovered the whereabouts of the girls.

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah said the police was putting measures in place to hand them to their families.

However, nothing has since been heard after that press conference, with parents of the kidnapped girls still soliciting answers from the police.