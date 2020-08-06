He said the untimely death of Madam Akua Danteh at Kafaba in the Savanna Region was unfortunate.

During a visit to the Savannah Region, Mr Oppong-Boanuh damned the incident.

“The incident was something that was worrying”, he said, adding: “If you look at the age of the woman and what was done to her by her own relatives, is a bit disheartening”.

“Ghanaians in this age and times should not be doing that”, he noted.

“Why is it that it is always the ladies that are being accused of witchcraft?” he wondered.

“We should always ensure that we protect our mothers and sisters”, he urged.

The grandmother was accused of witchcraft by a witchdoctor and subsequently tortured and lynched in the full glare of the public.

So far, the sorcerer and six others have been arrested in connection with the case.