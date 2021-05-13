He joined the Dzata cement plant as an "In-house doctor, occupational safety and health instructor, and medical logistics manager."
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
A son of Yaw Osafo-Marfo, the senior presidential advisor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has announced his employment with Ibrahim Mahama's Dzata Cement Limited in Tema.
He joined the Dzata cement plant as an "In-house doctor, occupational safety and health instructor, and medical logistics manager."
Jones Kay Maafo, in a series of Twitter post, announced that "After passing out as an internationally recognized Occupational Safety and Health and Skills I have finally joined the Dzata Cement Limited family as an In House Doctor, Occupational Safety and Health Instructor and Medical Logistics Manager."
He continued by expressing his gratitude to "Ibrahim Mahama for this position to work and learn from him."
He called on Ghanaians to support the growth of the business since cement is the only brand that is currently Ghanaian owned and urged all to "put the politics aside and encourage, motivate Ghanaians who have big dreams. He has brought Dzata cement, forget that he's NDC or NPP. He's a Ghanaian."
He said he's "Pretty excited because there’s still soo much more to achieve and the are more wins coming along with this new role, Thanks to all my family and friends(both old and new) who support me with prayers, advice, and counsel. God Bless us all, for mother Ghana."
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh