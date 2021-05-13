Jones Kay Maafo, in a series of Twitter post, announced that "After passing out as an internationally recognized Occupational Safety and Health and Skills I have finally joined the Dzata Cement Limited family as an In House Doctor, Occupational Safety and Health Instructor and Medical Logistics Manager."

He continued by expressing his gratitude to "Ibrahim Mahama for this position to work and learn from him."

He called on Ghanaians to support the growth of the business since cement is the only brand that is currently Ghanaian owned and urged all to "put the politics aside and encourage, motivate Ghanaians who have big dreams. He has brought Dzata cement, forget that he's NDC or NPP. He's a Ghanaian."