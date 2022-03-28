I’ll complete the 111 hospitals I promised before I leave office – Akufo-Addo assures Ghanaians

Speaking in his 28th address to Ghanaians on measures the government has taken to alleviate the COVID-19 pandemic, the President noted that lack of health facilities in some parts of the country is hindering the fight against the pandemic.

“There are 111 districts in the country with no district hospitals and we have to do something about it. The creation of the new regions also means government has to construct 6 regional hospitals for the 6 new regions and a befitting regional one for the Western Region and see to the construction of 3 new psychiatric hospitals for the coastal, middle and northern belts respectively and rehabilitate the Effia Nkwanta hospital in the Western region”, he said.

“This has led to the formulation and declaration of Agenda 111, the biggest ever investment in the nation’s healthcare sector. Work is currently underway and before the end of my tenure of office on 7th January 2025, all 111 hospitals would have been commissioned,” Akufo-Addo assured.

The Agenda 111 project includes 101 district hospitals, six regional hospitals in the newly created regions, two specialised hospitals in the middle and northern belts, as well as a regional hospital in the Western Region and renovation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

The objective of the Project is to significantly deepen delivery of quality healthcare at the district level, boost access to healthcare services for all citizens towards ensuring the attainment of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal Three.