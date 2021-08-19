According to the president, despite the intensive efforts of some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in opposing his re-election bid last year, he still listens to their views.
I’ll continue to listen to your opinions despite your efforts in opposing my re-election bid – Akufo-Addo to CSOs
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his resolve to listen to opposing views on his governance.
In a meeting with members of the anti-corruption coalition, he said he cannot overlook the partisan nature of some of the allegations of corruption and the complicity of some of the civil society groups behind them.
“In my commitment to develop state agencies to act in the interest of whom they serve, I have no deviated from that. But there is something we cannot overlook, the highly political atmosphere in which some of these allegations are raised, in which some of the CSOs are privy to and complicit,” he said.
According to him, the line between the CSOs making independent and politically related commentary “is very thin and in most cases, the lines are in fact crossed.”
“Civil society organisations that mounted a campaign that did not I continue not to sit in this seat, and I believe a lot of objective people will appreciate the point that I make.
“Nevertheless, when you are the head, you are required to listen to everybody and together we will succeed, but more importantly we need to appreciate the times that we are in where you can speak your mind and not be worried about the midnight knock,” the President stressed.
President Akufo-Addo stated that his government commitment in the fight against corruption is manifested in the logistical and financial support provided by state anti-corruption agencies which for him is unprecedented.
