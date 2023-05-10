I’ll deal with corrupt individuals if elected President again – Mahama

Speaking to delegates at Lambussie in the Upper West Region, Mr. Mahama reiterated that corrupt individuals will be punished during the era of the next NDC government regardless of party affiliation.

“It doesn’t matter whether you belong to our government or past governments, if you steal the people’s money we will deal with you. If elected as President, I will allow anti-corruption institutions to work. Nobody should come and call me to save them when they catch you. Any person whether in my government or outside my government or in the previous NPP government, if the anti-corruption institutions are dealing with you that is your business because we must save this country,” Mahama noted

Relatedly, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a flagbearer aspirant of the NDC has called for the postponement of the presidential primaries.

However, Mustapha Gbande, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC said the calls by Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s team for a postponement is untenable.

Kwabena Duffuor’s team wrote to the General Secretary of the NDC raising concerns over the alleged incomplete and inaccurate delegates register expected to be used for the primaries.

Mr. Gbande said the “claims in the letter are untrue” and that reports that the “party hasn’t provided him a response is incorrect and untrue.”

“Leadership is committed to resolving every issue raised so that we can have a credible election. The credibility of these elections is unquestionable, and the processes are clean enough and the processes are very transparent enough and we are committed to conducting a credible election that is not questionable.”

