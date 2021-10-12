RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I'll fight anti-gay bill with my last blood – Transgender warns

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

A Ghanaian transgender, Va-Bene Elikem Fiatsi, has said Members of Parliament pushing for the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill are ignorant about the LGBTQI+ community in the country.

LGBT group
LGBT group

According to her, she will use every energy she has to fight the anti-gay bill.

Speaking in connection with the proposed anti-LGBTQI+ bill being championed by the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Sam George, she described the bill as hateful adding that all those who argue in favour of the bill do so without substance.

She said "I don't know what I will do yet but that is never going to change my position on this bill and that will not change my sexuality and gender. Therefore, I will have to fight until the last blood drops."

Board member of the LGBTQ+ Rights Ghana, Va-Bene Elikem Fiatsi
Board member of the LGBTQ+ Rights Ghana, Va-Bene Elikem Fiatsi Pulse Ghana

The anti-LGBTQI+ bill seeks to criminalise the activities of homosexuals in Ghana, and even seeks to criminalise any form of advocacy in support of LGBTQI+.

The bill threatens the very existence of LGBTQI people, meaning that they are perpetually put in a position where they are subjected to physical and psychological violence endorsed by the state.

