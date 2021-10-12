Speaking in connection with the proposed anti-LGBTQI+ bill being championed by the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Sam George, she described the bill as hateful adding that all those who argue in favour of the bill do so without substance.

She said "I don't know what I will do yet but that is never going to change my position on this bill and that will not change my sexuality and gender. Therefore, I will have to fight until the last blood drops."

The anti-LGBTQI+ bill seeks to criminalise the activities of homosexuals in Ghana, and even seeks to criminalise any form of advocacy in support of LGBTQI+.