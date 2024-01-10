I’ll leave a prosperous Ghana after my tenure – Akufo-Addo

Speaking at the annual Jubilee House Thanksgiving service in Accra on Tuesday, the President said Ghana would see growth and prosperity this year.

“At the end of my time in office, as it nears, or be it with one year to go, I am still optimistic and determined, with the support of the Ghanaian people and the guidance of the Almighty God, I am confident that we will achieve our goal of creating a progressive and prosperous Ghana for all.”

“It is a mission that requires not only political understanding but also heavenly inspiration and grace,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president also said the foundation of functional democracies around the world is grounded in viable elections, which must be the priority of all citizens as we approach the general elections in December.

Pulse Ghana

Akufo-Addo, in an address to the nation on Friday on the 30th anniversary of the 4th Republic, called for greater and wider collaborations and urged that the rules and regulations governing the conduct of elections in the country be respected by all.

“Democracies are grounded on viable elections, and, this year, like we have done on eight (8) other preceding occasions, we will go to the polls to elect the President and my successor. No true democrat can disregard the importance of elections and the sanctity of the ballot.”

“It must, thus, be in our collective interest to ensure that the rules and regulations for the conduct of this year’s elections are fair and transparent and that we all develop respect for them, a respect that should not be a function of whether you win or lose.”

ADVERTISEMENT