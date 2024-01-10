ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I’ll leave a prosperous Ghana after my tenure – Akufo-Addo

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed optimism about the state of the country after his tenure ends this year.

Akufo Addo
Akufo Addo

He said he is confident that the economic fortunes of the country will turn for the better before he leaves office.

Recommended articles

Speaking at the annual Jubilee House Thanksgiving service in Accra on Tuesday, the President said Ghana would see growth and prosperity this year.

“At the end of my time in office, as it nears, or be it with one year to go, I am still optimistic and determined, with the support of the Ghanaian people and the guidance of the Almighty God, I am confident that we will achieve our goal of creating a progressive and prosperous Ghana for all.”

“It is a mission that requires not only political understanding but also heavenly inspiration and grace,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president also said the foundation of functional democracies around the world is grounded in viable elections, which must be the priority of all citizens as we approach the general elections in December.

President Akufo Addo
President Akufo Addo Pulse Ghana

Akufo-Addo, in an address to the nation on Friday on the 30th anniversary of the 4th Republic, called for greater and wider collaborations and urged that the rules and regulations governing the conduct of elections in the country be respected by all.

“Democracies are grounded on viable elections, and, this year, like we have done on eight (8) other preceding occasions, we will go to the polls to elect the President and my successor. No true democrat can disregard the importance of elections and the sanctity of the ballot.”

“It must, thus, be in our collective interest to ensure that the rules and regulations for the conduct of this year’s elections are fair and transparent and that we all develop respect for them, a respect that should not be a function of whether you win or lose.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the way to strengthen the country’s democracy and peace and stability is for all the stakeholders to work together to ensure the consolidation of the Ghanaian democracy.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 richest people in Africa at the start of 2024

Top 10 richest people in Africa at the start of 2024

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery

Monday, January 8 declared public holiday

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

Afua Asantewaa playfully attributes potential GWR disqualification to Kuami Eugene crush

John Mahama

Mahama’s accelerated export development council will propel Ghana into an export-led economy