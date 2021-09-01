The Office of the Special Prosecutor's Act (Act 959) mandates the SP under section 3 (f) to co-operate and coordinate with the Attorney General and other competent authorities in Ghana and abroad in the performance of his work.
I'll not interfere in your work - Attorney-General assures Special Prosecutor
The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has paid a working visit to the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame.
Dame promised to assure the Special Prosecutor that he will not interfere in his work.
He said: "I pledge to you my intention not to interfere with your work and I will not do that at all. I recognize your independence and I will make sure all the help you require is given to you from recruitment of competent personnel to budgetary allocation."
Kissing Agyebeng explained to the Attorney General that, his Office will require substantial support in the meantime, "I have about 9 workers including drivers and cleaners, one prosecutor on secondment from your office, one investigator on secondment from the Police. I am currently reviewing all cases before the Office."
He further stated that he plans to recruit about 250 staff by the end of January 2022.
"The SP was particularly concerned about salary levels for staff of the Special Prosecutor to be dramatically upgraded; You can't fight corruption with poorly paid staff and staff on secondments, it will be a lost battle," he noted.
The Special Prosecutor was received by the Attorney General, a Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Ms. Yvonne Attakorah Obuobisa, Director of Legislative Drafting, Mrs. Mavis Amoah, Principal State Attorney, Evelyn Keelson, Chief State Attorney Sylvia Adusu who represented the Solicitor General and the Chief Director, Sulemana Ahmed on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
