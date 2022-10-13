I'll only stop defending my 'galamsey' clients if Akufo-Addo asks me to - Freddie Blay

Speaking in an interview on Oyerapa TV, he said the President, however, won’t ask him to do that if he appraises himself with the full facts of the case.

“I will not be happy if he (the President) asks me to do so but I will painfully ask my law firm to abandon its defense for them. But I am sure if I give him the facts as it pertains, he will not ask of me to do so. But if he insists, out of respect and out of reverence for him, I will consider that seriously,” he said.

The former Member of Parliament for the Elembelle constituency further said that the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, hasn’t been allowed to listen to his clients yet, which is unfortunate.

“The AG is not seized with the full facts and he may have been misled, so until the trial begins, we will know whether my clients are involved in galamsey,” he added.

He also cautioned against the indiscriminate arrest of Chinese foreign nationals all in the name of galamsey.

He also disclosed that there have been some members of his party, the NPP, who have cautioned him against proceeding with the case, but he has refused to, arguing that he is only doing his job as a lawyer.

“A couple of my party members are not happy with me and they have called me and have asked me to stay away from the case but as a lawyer, I have sworn an oath to defend accused persons so I must hold on to it,” he explained.