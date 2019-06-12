The kidnapped Canadian girls in Kumasi were rescued on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, by the National security operatives.

A statement signed by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah said "National Security operatives in the early hours of Wednesday 12 June, 2019, completed an operation which successfully rescued the 2 Canadian women recently abducted in the Ashanti Region."

READ MORE: We know the location of kidnapped Takoradi girls - CID Boss

The statement further added that "government continues to encourage the media and commentators to be circumspect in public commentary on security matters in order not to compromise other related operations. Citizens and travellers are once again assured that Ghana remains safe."

John Dumelo reacting to rescue of the Canadian girls pleaded with the Canadian detectives to help extricate the Takoradi missing girls.

In a tweet, he said: "Can the Canadians who came to rescue the kidnapped Canadian citizens please stay on for like a week more and help us find our missing Takoradi girls? I will pay for accommodation I beg."

Background

Ruth Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum and Priscilla Koranchie were reportedly kidnapped between August 2018 and January 2019.

The Police has so far managed to arrest the suspect, identified as Nigerian national Samuel Wilson Udoterg, but have not been able to extract much from him.

READ MORE: Takoradi kidnapped girls: I don't believe the police - Family member

In April, the Police CID boss at a press conference disclosed that they had discovered the whereabouts of the girls.

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah said the police was putting measures in place to hand them to their families.