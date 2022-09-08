I'll restructure galamsey to deliver jobs to the youth — Kofi Akpaloo

"I believe we must regulate small-scale mining to protect the environment and ensure safe mining so that the youth in those communities can have a source of livelihood for themselves and their families," Kofi Akpaloo said on Accra-based Neat FM.

He further stressed that he would also institute additional measures to protect the environment while ensuring that small-scale miners operated legitimately without police interference.

Under the next LPG government, he said, graduates and experts in mining would be deployed to mining communities to train and assist small-scale miners on best mining practices to help eliminate accidents and the hazards associated with illegal mining.

Pulse Ghana

Kofi Akpaloo said it was the right of people in mining communities to harness the benefits from the resources bequeathed to them by nature with the help of the government.

He assured the people that the next LPG government would create the opportunity for miners to have their gold refined in the country to help boost the economy.