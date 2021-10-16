I’ll strip naked to Parliament to protest anti-LGBT bill – Mother of transgender singer

According to her, the bill, if passed into law, will only further court hate for the LGBTQI+ community in Ghana.

She, therefore, threatened to walk naked to Parliament to protest if the legislators pass the bill into law.

“I don’t care … oh yes! Why do you have to criminalise somebody’s sexuality?” she said when asked about how serious she was with her threat, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

Some lawmakers are currently leading a crusade to crimialise LGBTQ activities across the country.

Led by the MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, the legislators want to bar any gay or lesbian activities in Ghana.

Earlier this week, Mrs. Forson criticised Sam George for pushing such a bill, describing the legislator as a mad man.

"Look at the bill they are passing, so will you sit down for somebody to just kill your child? I think that boy called Sam George is a mad man," she angrily said in a video seen by pulse.com.gh.