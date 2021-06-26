I’ll sweep the Accra Sports Stadium if Hearts lose to Kotoko - John Dumelo vows

Based on this firm belief, the actor cum politician has vowed to sweep the Accra Sports Stadium should that happen.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
Popular Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo has disclosed that there’s no way Accra Hearts of Oak will lose in the Super clash against Kumasi Asante Kotoko.
Based on this firm belief, the actor cum politician has vowed to sweep the Accra Sports Stadium should that happen.
In a post on Twitter, the failed Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary candidate said: “If Kotoko wins the match, I will sweep the stadium."
Hearts of Oak will welcome bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko to the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 31.
Several advocates of the league have voiced their opinions on the game which is billed as a potential title decider.
Both teams go into the encounter tied on 56 points from 30 matches but Hearts of Oak hold a slight advantage over their adversaries with a better goal difference.
Check his tweet below
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh