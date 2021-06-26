RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I’ll sweep the Accra Sports Stadium if Hearts lose to Kotoko - John Dumelo vows

Authors:

Evans Annang

Popular Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo has disclosed that there’s no way Accra Hearts of Oak will lose in the Super clash against Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

John Dumelo
John Dumelo

Based on this firm belief, the actor cum politician has vowed to sweep the Accra Sports Stadium should that happen.

Recommended articles

In a post on Twitter, the failed Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary candidate said: “If Kotoko wins the match, I will sweep the stadium."

Hearts of Oak will welcome bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko to the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 31.

Several advocates of the league have voiced their opinions on the game which is billed as a potential title decider.

Both teams go into the encounter tied on 56 points from 30 matches but Hearts of Oak hold a slight advantage over their adversaries with a better goal difference.

Check his tweet below

John Dumelo’s tweet
John Dumelo’s tweet Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Accra to face 22 days of dumsor; ECG announces schedule

Here are the areas that will be affected by ECG’s 6 days of dumsor

Ghanaian man in Turkey shockingly discovers how guns are smuggled to Ghana (WATCH)

Ghanaian man in Turkey shockingly discovers how guns are smuggled to Ghana (VIDEO)

Eastern Region: Armed robbers kill mobile money vendor

Bloody gun

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years for George Floyd murder