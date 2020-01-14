The NLC ordered the aggrieved teachers to immediately resume work as the government agreed to pay their allowances by January 29.

According to reports, the NLC warned that if the teachers continue their trike, they may lose their salaries and subsequently their jobs.

The teachers who form the Technical University Teachers’ Association (TUTAG) have been fighting the government over its reluctance to migrate them onto the single spine pay structure of public universities despite having gone through a comprehensive staff audit.

TUTAG earlier on October 7, 2019, declared strike to push to pay their electricity, rent, security, car maintenance, and off-campus allowances as well as responsibility, entertainment, and fuel allowances.

The National Labour Commission intervened on October 28, 2019, and ordered TUTAG to end the strike for the government to pay the deserving officers the said allowances in December 2019.

TUTAG in a statement on January 6, 2020, said the government has flouted the ruling of the NLC as it failed to make the said payments as agreed on after a series of meetings between the parties late last year.

However, the Executive Secretary of the NLC, Ofosu Asamoah speaking to Accra-based Starr FM said "the directive was they should go to the classroom. The directive is for the government to do its part by paying them. They have started. The validation has been done, they are working on it."

He added: "they have given a day that 29th it will hit your account. Which they agreed there and then at the meeting. You have now gone ahead to say you will defy the order and stay at home."

"For as long as they stay at home, they are engaging in an illegal strike and the government will not pay for an illegal strike. The law does not permit that. You will not be paid for work you have not done. And if they stay out for a period longer than the permissible period without a justifiable cause, they'll lose their jobs," he cautioned.