Illiterates with no legal representation are thrown into prison – Barker-Vormawor laments

Writing on his Facebook wall as usual, on Tuesday, April 4, he bemoaned how heartbreaking it is to see the underprivileged in society being subjected to unfair and unjust treatment by the justice system which should be protecting them.

“Sitting in court and watching individuals, mostly illiterates being shipped off to prison; without legal representation and showing clearly that they have zero understanding of anything happening,” Barker-Vormawor wrote.

“I am just struck by the inhumanity of our society.

“Legal representation must be a right guaranteed by the state if it is fairness we desire. Not a privilege only the rich can afford,” he added.

Reacting to Barker-Vormawor’s post, Executive Director of CDD Ghana, Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh said the root cause of the problem with Ghana’s justice system has got to do with the training that lawyers and judges receive at the law schools.

“We do not train our lawyers or judges to pursue or serve the ends of justice. We train them for hierarchy, power and wealth, which often comes along with treating the poor and the marginalized with cruel disregard and injustice,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Legal Aid Commission whose mandate is to ensure equality of access to justice and treatment before the law by serving as a Public Defender for the poor in need of cost-effective justice doesn’t appear to be functioning to expectation.