I'm a champion in Africa because food security in Ghana has improved — Agric Minister brags

The agency recognising the immense benefits that quality seeds bring to crop production and convinced of the catalytic role that seed demand and farmer awareness can play in building a robust seed industry, Dr. Akoto has faithfully and strenuously introduced and implemented his government's flagship agricultural programme, Planting for Food and Jobs, since 2017.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, inaugurating the Board of the Ghana Irrigation Development Authority (GIDA) in Accra on Thursday, March 10, 2022, said "I have been given an honour of an award by the African Union as the 'Seed Champion' of Africa so you're speaking to a champion...and it's working."

"Anybody who goes outside Accra into the country will bear witness to me that food security in this country has strengthened substantially.

"If you go the north, you will meet a lot of trucks with foreign number plates from Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Niger, Mali picking grains from our farmers, our markets in Ghana. This was exactly the reverse before we came. We were importing foods from around the neighbouring countries into this country," he added.