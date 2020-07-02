The veteran journalist said his reason for going to court against the maverick politician isn’t about money.

Speaking on Accra based Peace FM after winning a judgement that ordered the Assin Central MP to pay him GHS 100,000 for damages, Mr. Baako said he will donate the money to charity because he doesn’t need it.

According to him, all needed was to defend his integrity in a court of competent jurisdiction and therefore will donate the money he will receive from Mr. Agyapong to the charity.

"There's another angle I'm looking at but I won't disclose it now. We'll take the cash there. I may top it with my own money. I'm broke myself but I don't need that kind of money. That's not why I went to court. I sort to prevent my integrity for the vicious and malicious words used against me", he told host, Kwami Sefa Kayi.

Mr. Baako also indicated he will constantly monitor Kennedy Agyapong on the very platforms he defamed him to see whether or not he retracts and apologizes as directed by the court to do within 30 days.