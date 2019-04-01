He said his government is working desperately to solve the situation.

Key among those deals signed by the NDC include AMERI and KARPOWER all of which run into millions of dollars.

He added that the government has been able to handle the power outages in the country popularly known as dumsor and exported power to the neighboring countries.

"Today, we are exporting energy to Burkina Faso, we will begin, again, to Togo," he noted.

The provision of sustainable, reliable power, he said, is key to the smooth operation of the bauxite, and iron and steel industries that are being created by his administration.

Speaking at a town hall meeting with members of the Ghanaian community on Saturday, 30th March 2019, in Worcester, Massachusetts, President Akufo-Addo stated that the 2015 IMF programme had to be entered into because "the Mahama government had lost control over the management of the economy."

It was, thus, necessary to go through the programme to restore a certain amount of discipline into Ghana’s public finances.

"Even when they left office in 2016, the issue was still at large. But, by discipline, by honest management of our public’s finances, we have brought the situation back to where it should be. So, we have exited the IMF programme," the President said.

He continued, "What I am saying to Ghanaians, to all of us, is that, in the 62 years of our independence, this was the 16th IMF bailout programme that the nation had gone into. Let it be the last time that we would resort to an IMF programme."

President Akufo-Addo assured that "from now on, we are going to maintain the discipline in the management of our public finances so that we will never have to have recourse to an IMF bailout programme again."