I’m focusing on digitization because it’s the backbone of the economy – Dr. Bawumia

The Vice President said he has focused mainly on digitization in recent times because without that the country cannot have a prosperous economy.

“Coming into government and heading the Economic Management Team, the President gave me that mandate and opportunity to focus on how best we can transform and modernise Ghana to make sure that some of the challenges, some of the risks that, you know, people just want to operate in our economy are facing, how we mitigate those risks, how we make this economy an efficient economy and this is why I have focused on digitalisation,” Dr. Bawumia said.

He added, “sometimes people say, well, we thought you were an economist, but you’re doing so much in IT space. Have you left economics behind? No, no, not at all. In fact, it is because of the economy that I’m focusing on digitising because without building those pillars, our economy will just not be able to stand on its own feet.”

Pulse Ghana

“We need to build those pillars to allow all our sectors in the economy to be able to compete and so we decided to address some of the major bottlenecks that businesses face in the Agric sector through digitalisation.”

According to Dr. Gideon Boako, an aide to the Vice President, Dr. Bawumia will speak on the economy on April 7.

He said the Vice President has heard the numerous calls for him to address Ghanaians on the worsening economic conditions.

Speaking in an interview on Accra based Asempa FM, Dr. Boako said Dr. Bawumia will address a forum on the Ghanaian economy on April 7.