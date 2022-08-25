I’m innocent; I’ll soon walk a free man – Inusah Fuseini's son responds to US fraud conviction

In an interview on Accra based Asaase Radio since the news went public, he said is innocent of all the charges leveled against him, and expressed worry about what he says is the half-truth bought into by the Ghanaian public in his case.

“My utmost worry right now is not fighting my case or proving my innocence to the Ghanaian public.

“My very utmost problem right now will be my family and friends who have been affected by these half truth publications, with utmost respect because I don’t want to discredit anybody’s work.”

“But these are half truths, and people’s lives in Ghana are being affected, especially my family and love ones, and I would like to apologise to them that they should take heart, and keep having faith that their brother and son is innocent and will soon be a free man and we will rejoice and jubilate with the people of Ghana,” an optimistic Inusah said.

The 31-year-old was convicted by a federal jury after three days of trial for “his role in a Huntington-based scheme that defrauded individuals in multiple states through the use of false online personas”.

”The amount included $48,000 to pay overdue taxes on a non-existent gold inheritance in Ghana and $21,000 wired to Bitsav Supply LLC, a shell company set up by Inusah. Another false persona, ‘Grace’, persuaded a Washington resident to wire funds so ‘Grace’ could maintain her South African cocoa plantation and move to the United States to marry the victim. Other victims of the false personas included residents of Ohio and Florida,“ the DoJ statement said.