Speaking on The Big Story on Atinka TV, the CID boss said she will not turn down the role if the appointing authorities offer it to her.

“I’ll never turn down an IGP appointment, never. If the appointing authority feels I am competent for the position, I don’t see why I will turn it down and suggest that it be given to somebody else. What has the person got that I lack?” she said.

COP Addo Danquah said she has risen through the ranks at the Ghana Police Service over the years and is finally ready to assume the reins of the police hierarchy.

She further shot down claims by some persons that Ghana is not yet ready to have a female IGP.

According to her, appointing someone as IGP should be based on attributes like ability and not gender.

“I don’t see why anybody should say women are not ready for the IGP position. Women could even do better than men. Leadership is all about how you manage the people you work with. … Your ability to manage your human resource is what makes you a very good leader.

“The appointing authority will take so many things into consideration. It’s not about your gender. I’m more than prepared to be Ghana’s next IGP,” COP Addo Danquah added.