RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I’m not a coward; I’ll prophecy on New Year’s Eve - Defiant Nigel Gaisie says

Authors:

Evans Annang

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Chapel Hill has disclosed that he’s not afraid of the directive by the Inspector General of Police not to prophesy on New Year’s Eve.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie
Prophet Nigel Gaisie

He said he is not a coward and he will not be intimidated by the statement from the Ghana Police statement.

Recommended articles

“I read in somewhere that you have to bring material evidence whether the prophecy . Who has ever dreamt and have material evidence of your dream. The greater component pf prophecy is dream. What they are saying doesn’t wash but for me we will have a way.”

“We will cross , I will prophesy in all confidence , there will not be any shadow on that, I will speak the mind of God. Personally, I am not one of the cowards, I have been called by God, I have an assignment and whoever is coming after the church is making a big mistake,” he told TV3 in an interview.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie fails to foresee SLTF ‘plotting’ to expose him as a student loan defaulter
Prophet Nigel Gaisie fails to foresee SLTF ‘plotting’ to expose him as a student loan defaulter Prophet Nigel Gaisie fails to foresee SLTF ‘plotting’ to expose him as a student loan defaulter Pulse Ghana

In a statement by the police, it said: “We want to caution that under Ghanaian law, it is a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement, rumour or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, where that person has no evidence to prove that the statement, rumour or report is true”.

“It is also a crime for a person, by means of electronic communications service, to knowingly send a communication that is false or misleading and likely to prejudice the efficiency of life saving service or to endanger the safety of any person,” the statement signed by Superintendent Alexander Obeng, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, added.

“A person found guilty under these laws could be liable to a term of imprisonment of up to five years.”

The IGP had met religious leaders over prophecies deemed to cause fear and panic in the nation.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Bolt driver battles for life after passengers set him ablaze

Bolt driver battles for life after passengers poured petrol on him and set him ablaze

3 teenage students arrested for allegedly setting ablaze Bolt driver admit to the crime

3 teenage students arrested for allegedly setting ablaze Bolt driver admit to the crime

MTN to shut down all service centres across the country from Wednesday over Covid-19

MTN to shut down all service centres across the country from Wednesday over Covid-19

Ghanaians to start buying sachet water for 40p from today

Sachet water