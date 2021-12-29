“I read in somewhere that you have to bring material evidence whether the prophecy . Who has ever dreamt and have material evidence of your dream. The greater component pf prophecy is dream. What they are saying doesn’t wash but for me we will have a way.”

“We will cross , I will prophesy in all confidence , there will not be any shadow on that, I will speak the mind of God. Personally, I am not one of the cowards, I have been called by God, I have an assignment and whoever is coming after the church is making a big mistake,” he told TV3 in an interview.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie fails to foresee SLTF ‘plotting’ to expose him as a student loan defaulter Pulse Ghana

In a statement by the police, it said: “We want to caution that under Ghanaian law, it is a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement, rumour or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, where that person has no evidence to prove that the statement, rumour or report is true”.

“It is also a crime for a person, by means of electronic communications service, to knowingly send a communication that is false or misleading and likely to prejudice the efficiency of life saving service or to endanger the safety of any person,” the statement signed by Superintendent Alexander Obeng, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, added.

“A person found guilty under these laws could be liable to a term of imprisonment of up to five years.”