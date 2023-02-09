ADVERTISEMENT
I’m not afraid to go to jail – Okudzeto-Ablakwa proclaims

Evans Annang

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for North Tongu has disclosed that he is not fazed by the injunction secured against him by Rev. Kusi Boateng.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

He said the threats by some state institutions and the judiciary to silence him from doing his parliamentary work won’t hold.

In a statement on social media, the NDC lawmaker said he is being threatened with jail time for his recent expose on Secretary of the National Cathedral Board, Reverend Kusi Boateng.

“Let the cowardly forces of tyranny be told that I am not one to be frightened with imprisonment.

“I am ever ready to be a political prisoner of conscience than to be forced and compromised to a behind the scene deal with the corrosive enemies of the Republic,” he tweeted.

The Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng, filed a motion, praying the court to commit Mr Ablakwa to prison for his conduct.

The MP had kicked a writ meant to be served on him by a court bailiff on Friday, February 3.

He had given the pretext that he was on his way to Parliament when the bailiff approached him at the forecourt of Accra-based Metro TV to be served Rev Kusi Boateng’s writ.

The writ was to restrain the lawmaker from further making pronouncements on the clergyman’s case of double identity because the matter was before the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

The latest motion is to draw the attention of the court over a possible contempt case against the lawmaker.

Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
