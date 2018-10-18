I'm not breaking any law in creating new regions - Akufo-Addo

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo has defended his government's decision to create six additional regions to the existing ten in the country.

He said that decision falls in line with the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

The President said this when some chiefs and elders from the Volta Region called on him at the Jubilee House in Accra.

“I would not be party to anything that attempts to subvert the constitution of Ghana. I fought all my life for constitutional rule in this country, and if I become president and I am the one undermining the constitution then I’m making a nonsense of myself. I wouldn’t do that", he said.

The NPP's government decision to create new Regions and altercate others have led to serious tensions in affected areas with some critics accusing the government of breaching the constitution.

"I don’t see this thing as having anything to do with ambitions, dislike or hostility, no. So Torgbui, through you and the senior chiefs that have come with you, I’m pleading with you, let the temperature on this matter come down,” he pleaded.

A 19-member Commission after holding nationwide consultations urged government to create the administrative regions to be known as Oti, Ahafo, Brong East, Western North, North East and Savanna.

A referendum is expected to be held in the beneficiary areas before the new regions are created.



But some stakeholders in some of the areas especially from parts of the Volta Region are unhappy with the move.



Government and the Electoral Commission have already been slapped with two different suits over the issue.