I'm not ill but in the hands of God - Nana Addo

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has dispelled rumours of collapsing as speculated on social media.

Rumours spread over the weekend that Nana Addo had critically taken ill and had been rushed to the military hospital for treatment.

But the president denied the reports and said he went to hospital to visit his brother-in-law.

READ MORE: Rawlings must stop Mahama from rebranding NDC - NPP Chairman

Delivering a speech at the National Cyber Security Awareness month jointly organised by the Ministry of Communication and the National Cyber Security Centre at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), he said: "My presence at the Military Hospital to visit my brother-in-law, the famous pilot, Captain Pius Mensah, who is unfortunately there for a hip operation, has been translated into my collapse on social media.

"All I can say is that those whose political fortunes depend on my ill health and my degeneration, all I can say is that we are all in the hands of God, Amen."

READ MORE: Nana Addo observes national cybersecurity awareness month

Earlier, his cousin Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko in a tweet said the president is well and preparing for work.

"So, the president cannot visit a hospitalised in-law at 37 without false speculations? Visit is done. He is home. Doing what he knows best: preparing for work in the morning," Gabby added.