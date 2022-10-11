I’m not into galamsey – Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister refutes allegations

Reacting to an allegation made by Nana Nyowah Panyin IV, the Chief of Dompim-Pepesa in the Tarkwa municipality, Mireku Duker stated that the allegation levelled against him were unfounded.

“I do not own a concession, I do not have a concession, I do not invest into any mining of any kind and I am not into mining. Let me make that clear and I have said this time and again that mining is not done in a hidden place, it is done in an open place.

“You cannot just speculate if you know a concession owned by Mireku Duker everybody will testify, the community will testify…You know it is also a strategy to in a way distort your assignment, your focus and all that...,” George Mireku Duker said in a Joy News report.

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources is of the view that the traditional ruler is throwing this allegation at him because the chief is his distant nephew and he [Mireku Duker] did not support his bid to ascend the throne.

The minister further noted that he has no knowledge of any mining firm engaging in illegal activity in the area.

“I have told you the background of the one making the allegation. He was the one who led the Independent candidate campaign in the 2020 elections…he is my distant niece (sic) and he feels I did not support him in becoming chief of my community and he is gone against me ever since,” the MP said.

Mireku Duker urged the public to disregard such accusations as they are untrue. He noted that he will engage his lawyers for the Chief to be summoned to show proof of his allegations.

Nana Nyonwah Panyin IV, on Monday, October 10, 2022, to Joy FM that he has incontrovertible evidence to implicate the trio in galamsey activities.

“I know not of any company but I know of the very people who are behind the operations of ‘galamsey’ in my area. First and foremost the Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah is involved.

"The MP for the area, Tarkwa Nsuaem, Honorable George Mireku-Duker is also involved and the MCE, Benjamin Kessie is also involved. I have told you I am not going to disclose my arsenals to you.”