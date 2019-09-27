He said such rumours are only intended to ruin his high reputation by opposition elements in the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Abronye DC also reiterated that he has never sat the for the entrance into the Ghana Law School before therefore the assertion that he has failed three times cannot be true.

In a response on social media, he said: "It is prudent to reiterate that, I never participated in the law school entrance exams and thus I entreat the general public to disregard any such news insinuating that I have yet again failed my law school exams”.

My attention has been drawn to a fictitious and deceitful media publication by one ghanaextra.com suggesting that, so have yet again failed the Bar entrance to the Ghana School Of Law.

I received this news with unrivaled amazement and astonishment.

However, I am not tickled because this news is been circulated by the NDC social media errand boys who have failed to make use of the numerous opportunities opened for them by President Akufo-Addo including among other things NABCO.

They did same last year but couldn’t work out and hence this second failed attempt. Already, persons like Alhaji PMC and Ex President Rawlings have stated times without number that the NDC as a political party is made up of nothing but a bunch of propagandists and liars.

Kwame Baffoe, aka Abronye DC

Any person who holds a contrary view can conduct a search at the registry of the School Of Law to ascertain whether or not I have ever participated in the law school entrance exams.

All such news purporting my supposed failure of the law school exams is false, illusive and deceptive hence it must be disregarded and treated as a cooked comedy.

Finally, it is my wish that, in the coming days of which I would be writing the law school entrance exams, the Ghana School Of Law and the Independent Examination body of the GLC will take the necessary steps to publish my results and make it known to all and sundry.

Thank You

Signed!! Kwame Baffoe Abronye Bono Regional Chairman NPP