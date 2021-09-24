I'm not pregnant - 'Kidnapped' Takoradi woman confesses

Starr FM reports that the woman has asked forgiveness amidst uncontrollable tears from her husband Michael Simons who appears to be innocent and in a state of shock.

The Medical Director of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Dr. Joseph Tambil told Takoradi-based Empire FM that the hospital may release the medical report of the suspect to the police on Monday, September 27, 2021.

He said "The Police people are on the grounds and may have spoken to people but at the moment we haven't issued a formal report to the Police. And I’m not in a position to confirm if she was pregnant or not until our report is given to the appropriate quarters."

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has announced that Josephine is now a suspect for conspiracy to kidnapping.

According to the Police, Mrs. Mensah conspired with three others to fake her kidnapping.

The Police in a statement said she was never pregnant and she planned the hoax.