I’m not shy of being a former spare parts dealer - Kyei Mensah-Bonsu replies Murtala

In a response to Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, the NDC MP for Tamale Central who lashed at him of being a former spare parts dealer; he said he’s proud of it.

"What exactly is he saying? Does he want to say you don't have sense if you sell spare parts? When the NDC was drafting the constitution, wasn't the GPRTU included? Drivers, fishermen, and farmers, among others, were called to the consultative assembly to share their ideas, don't they know anything about the law?”

"What's funny is that Murtala is my good friend. I sold engine parts, and I'm very proud of that, even if I sold Sam paper, I'm very proud of that because Murtala is currently doing his PHD, and he wants to be called Dr Murtala if he completes school, he recently came to my office to discuss parliamentary practice, and I was with him for two hours, teaching him how to go about but what he said I didn't take it as a big issue. This is a law issue," he said on Okay FM.

Pulse Ghana

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, criticised the majority leader for saying that the Speaker of Parliament does not understand the laws of Ghana.

According to the MP, the majority leader always wants to challenge the Speaker and has been attacking him needlessly.

He added that Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu could not compare himself to Speaker Alban Bagbin when it comes to constitutional and legal matters.

"The majority leader has a penchant for attacking the person of the Speaker. And he does that all the time. Any opportunity he gets, he picks on the Speaker. He did that on the floor, the Speaker didn't want to sink into the gutters, and the Speaker was very diplomatic.