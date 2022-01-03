I’m ready to match Kennedy Agyapong insult for insult – Prophet Nigel Gaisie threatens

In a twi interview on Kofi TV, Prophet Gaisie said Mr. Agyapong has provoked and insulted him all these years but he won’t countenance it in 2022.

He explained that he was so hurt by the unwarranted lies that the MP leveled against him in 2020, ahead of the general elections, but he had to hold his peace because God had instructed him to do something significant with regards to the polls.

“Listen, the lies that he told about me, I am human, I am somebody’s husband, I am somebody’s father, my children are outside the country and I didn’t respond because I am an Akuapem and we are very respectful and a lot of people had called me that I should not speak. Besides, I did not want to mar the elections because I had an interest that God had used me to tell me that President Mahama was coming and so I was quiet but enough, let sleeping dogs lie. Let Kennedy Agyapong understand that there is fury in my mouth and I am a prophet; when I speak, Heaven listens,” he stated.

“So, tell him; if his relatives are listening, they should tell him that for us those who operate in the spirit, people do not touch us. His children should speak with him because me, the prophet, I curse him every day,” he said.

Nigel Gaisie also explained that being this hurt, and having resolved to henceforth always pray against Kennedy Agyapong, he prays against the latter’s welfare every single day, wishing him nothing but bad luck always.

Pulse Ghana

“And I will subdue him in the realms of the spirit and listen to me, every single day, I pray against him. Yes, I am speaking as a prophet of God. An elderly man of God called me to tell me not to say anything about Kennedy Agyapong again but listen to me, every day, I will pray against him, as a prophet of God.

He also said a portion of his December 31, 2021, prophecies that sought to talk about Kennedy Agyapong, adding that it was an intentional move and that he did so only to insult him.