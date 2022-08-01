RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I'm scared — MCE cries after being robbed at his home close to military barracks

Kojo Emmanuel

The Kwadaso Municipal Chief Executive in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, Richmond Agyenim Boateng said he's scared for his life after thieves ransacked his residence.

The unfortunate incident occurred around 8 pm on Wednesday evening, July 27, 2022, in the absence of the MCE and his family.

Narrating the incident to the press, Agyenim Boateng said he went to the REGSEC meeting before the incident happened.

He stated that the thieves took away his three television sets, an undisclosed amount of money, and some valuable items.

He said "I went to the REGSEC meeting at the Regional Coordinating Council. My wife and the children were not there. I returned home, I witnessed that my residence at 4BN Military Barracks had been ransacked by thieves.

"I'm scared because my residence is close to the military Barracks which didn’t scare the robbers, this means I have to be more security conscious. I never knew people are monitoring me."

Agyenim Boateng said a complaint has been lodged at the police station adding that measures have been put in place to secure his home to avoid any robbery again.

